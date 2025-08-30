‘Krishi Mela must succeed in addressing challenges of farmers’

<p>Dharwad/ DHNS: The biggest agriculture fair of North Karnataka, Krishi Mela is an important platform to provide farmers with information on modern agricultural technologies, new cropping methods, and value addition to agricultural produce. Full cooperation will be extended from the district administration to make the fair successful, said District In-charge Minister Santosh Lad.</p><p>He noted this while speaking at Krishi Mela preparatory meeting held in Dharwad on Saturday.</p><p>He directed officials to ensure that farmers and the general public attending the fair face no inconvenience and that all basic amenities are provided.</p><p>“The Mela must be organised in a meaningful way. Farmers and progressive farmers attending the fair should benefit from special lectures. The lakhs of farmers who participate should gain knowledge on agricultural reforms, development, and best practices. Its benefits should reach all,” he stressed.</p><p>The minister added that the Krishi Mela should not remain limited to commercial activities and trade. “It should not turn into a mere crowded exhibition but must truly become a fair for farmers. Reports indicate that around one lakh hectares of crops in the district have been damaged due to continuous rains. Scientists, experts, and agricultural students from the University should conduct field visits to the affected farms, study the causes, and bring their findings to the notice of the government. The University must play a crucial role in drawing attention to the real problems of agriculture,” he said.</p><p><strong>Scientific study</strong></p><p>Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu emphasised that a scientific study on crop insurance must be undertaken, as farmers often complain that insurance benefits are not reaching all beneficiaries uniformly. “In some cases, one farmer in a village receives compensation, while another farmer in the same area is denied. This needs to be addressed through proper research,” she said.</p><p>She also pointed out that reports indicate farmer suicides are increasing in North Karnataka, particularly in Haveri, Dharwad, Belagavi, Bagalkot, and Gadag districts. “Though the government and district administrations are providing awareness, assistance, and relief through different departments, there is still a need for scientific research to understand the social, economic, and other causes behind farmer suicides.</p><p>Many farmers have also complained that seeds sown in their fields are not germinating properly. There must be a detailed study by senior scientists on what government policy should be in such circumstances,” she added.</p><p>University of Agricultural Sciences Vice-Chancellor P L Patil said that this year’s Krishi Mela will be held from September 13 to 16. He said the fair will focus on the theme ‘Food Nutrients, Soil, and Crop Varieties – Agricultural Processing’.</p>