<p>Bengaluru: For the first time, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has allowed visually challenged II PU students to write the exams using computer or laptop.</p>.<p>This facility was provided to SSLC students last year and over 25 students utlised it. Extending the same to II PU exams from this year, the Board said in an official circular that students are now allowed to bring their own laptops.</p>.<p>As mentioned in the circular, there will be a reader-cum-scribe, who will read out the questions.</p>.<p>Instead of scribe writing in pen-and-paper mode, candidates themselves will type the answers using digital <br />equipment.</p>.<p>"The option is left to candidates. If they wish to go with the earlier scribe mode, they can do so," said Gopalakrishna H N, director of KSEAB (exams).</p>.<p>The Board said it was emulating in this regard the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which is providing digital exam facility for visually challenged students from the 2023-24 academic year.</p>.<p>Students who wish to write exams digitally have been asked to register separately with the respective school/college.</p>.<p>Before allowing students to start writing, it is mandatory for them to get their digital equipment checked by the centre head and ensure it is completely formatted and no internet is connected to it. </p>.<p>The KSEAB has specified that only Windows 10/11 software, MS Office, Multilingual Nudi 6.5, Math cad and other NAB (National Association for the Blind)-approved software should be installed on the computer/laptop to write the exam.</p>.<p>For any technical errors, the Board or the centre will not be responsible, it has clarified.</p>.<p>During last year's II PU exams, 264 visually challenged students appeared. </p>