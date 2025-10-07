KSEAB hikes fee for SSLC exams from Rs 676 to Rs 710

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has increased the SSLC examination fee exams by 5%, with the new fee coming into effect for the 2026 examinations. </p>.<p>Consequently, the fee for students appearing for the SSLC examinations for the first time has been increased from Rs 676 to Rs 710. In its notification, the board cited an order issued in 2020, wherein it was stated that the exam fee would be hiked every year. </p>.<p>The board has also directed the schools to collect the revised fee from students registering for exams under any category. “The 5% hike is applicable across the board -- for those writing the exam for the first time, repeaters and private candidates,” read the circular. </p>.<p>However, the Department of School Education and Literacy has released a draft about proposed changes in the SSLC exam pattern, which authorities are mulling to model on the lines of the CBSE exams. But there has been no official order on this issue, triggering confusion among stakeholders. </p>