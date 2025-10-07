Menu
KSEAB hikes fee for SSLC exams from Rs 676 to Rs 710

“The 5% hike is applicable across the board -- for those writing the exam for the first time, repeaters and private candidates,” read the circular.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 01:39 IST
Published 07 October 2025, 01:39 IST
