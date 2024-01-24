KSEAB prepares database of eligible evaluators

Following the state government’s decision to conduct three board examinations from the current academic year, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has prepared a database of eligible evaluators to avoid inconveniences during the evaluation and to avoid delay in the announcement of results.
The Board had asked all the eligible teachers to register voluntarily and so far as many as 51,000 teachers have registered. According to the teachers data available with the Department of Pre-University Education, 61,000 teachers are working with various pre-university colleges.
“There are over 4,866 government, aided and private colleges in the state and as many as 61,618 lecturers are serving in these colleges. So far, 51,479 lecturers have registered and the remaining 10,139 are expected to register in a week or so,” said a senior official of the Board.
The official said that the Board has decided to announce the results of the II PU examination-1, within a week. “A total of 7 lakh students have registered for the examination-1 and we need to conduct the examination-2 within a month of the announcement of results of examination-1,” he said.
As explained by officials, considering the number of evaluators remaining absent for the evaluation work every year, the Board has decided to prepare a database of all eligible teachers. “All these years, we were utilising the services of around 35,000 lecturers. But when some lecturers skip evaluation work, the entire process used to get delayed. To avoid such delays, we have directed all eligible lecturers to register,” the official added.
According to KSEAB officials, the highest number of evaluators is needed for the languages and next comes the commerce stream. The II PU examination 1 will be held between March 1 and 22.