<p>Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu case following the allegations that activist Girish Mattanavar was accompanied by "anti-social" elements impersonating as human rights officials, during latter's visit to Belthangady police station.</p>.<p>"KSHRC has registered a suo motu case under Section 12 of Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 and has sought a report," Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K confirmed when contacted on Tuesday.</p>.<p>One among the two men who had impersonated as KSHRC official was identified as Hubballi-based rowdy sheeter Madan Bugudi.</p>.<p>A complaint in this regard was lodged by one Praveen K R, a resident of Dharmasthala. Praveen alleged that that while watching YouTube, he had come across a video clip of activist Girish Mattanavar addressing mediapersons.</p>.<p>"In the video clip, Girish mislead the public and introduced Madan Bugudi, standing next to him, as an official from the KSHRC. Madan was also present during the 'rowdy parade' organised recently in Hubballi by commissioner of police," Praveen stated in his complaint. Based on the complaint, Belthangady police have registered a case under Section 204 (impersonating a public servant), 319(2) (punishment up to five years of imprisonment for impersonation), 353(2) (publishing false statement through electronic means) and 3(5)(common intent) of BNS.</p>