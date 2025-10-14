Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Trump secures a fragile peace. Will it hold?

Trump secures a fragile peace. Will it hold?

The president says the deal is done, but unresolved demands, political divisions will pose a challenge.
R Swaminathan
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 20:12 IST
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 20:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
IsraelDonald TrumpOpinionCommentGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us