KSRTC hikes relief amount to Rs 10L

Bengaluru: In an employee-friendly gesture, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has increased the relief amount from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, which the transport utility called the highest in the history. The relief amount is provided to the family of the employee in case of death due to an illness or accident.
Called the Employees’ Family Welfare Scheme, the enhanced relief amount is applicable only to the employees of the KSRTC. The BMTC and two other transport corporations have a different scheme.
Officials said the relief amount is apart from Rs 1 crore accident relief compensation provided to the employees who lose their lives while on or off duty. So far, seven cases have received this compensation. KSRTC reports over 100 deaths a year due to illnesses such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, kidney failure, etc, indicating the tough nature of work especially those working behind the
wheels.
As part of the scheme, the employees will be contributing Rs 200 a month instead of Rs 100, while the corporation will increase its contribution from Rs 50 to Rs 100 on behalf of each employee. This revised scheme will be effective from November 1, 2023.