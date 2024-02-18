JOIN US
KSRTC wins six awards

The awards were won at the World Manufacturing and Marketing Congress.
Last Updated 17 February 2024, 21:44 IST

Bengaluru: The KSRTC has bagged a total of six awards at the World Manufacturing and Marketing Congress. The corporation won 5 awards, including Business Leader of the Year Award for Most Innovative Company, Global Brand Excellence Award for Excellence in Branding and Marketing Initiative and Global HR Excellence Award for Organisations with Best Employee Relations. Additionally, KSRTC Board Secretary and Chief Public Relations Officer Latha T S was awarded Global Women’s Leader Award for Excellence in marketing strategy.

(Published 17 February 2024, 21:44 IST)
