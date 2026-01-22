Menu
india
karnataka

KSSA Indian Open scrabble championship from January 23

Over 165 players from 13 countries will compete in the tournament across 4 divisions based on expertise level to win trophies and cash prizes totaling Rs 11.6 lakh.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 01:34 IST
Published 22 January 2026, 01:34 IST
Karnataka Newsscrabble

