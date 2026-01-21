<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a> on Wednesday said he is confident of a "good trade deal" with India, adding that Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Narendra%20Modi">Narendra Modi</a> is a "fantastic leader" and a great friend".</p><p>"I have great respect for your Prime Minister. He's a fantastic man and a friend of mine. We are going to have a good deal," Trump responded to a question from <em>Moneycontrol </em>during his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos.</p><p><strong>US tariff on Indian goods</strong></p><p>Last year, Trump imposed a whooping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods sold in the US. This included 25 per cent reciprocal tariff and 25 per cent additional "punitive" tariff for India's Russian oil purchase. </p>.'Stopped India-Pak among many wars last year: Trump reiterates peacemaker claims at Davos.<p>The two parties have been in talks to chalk out a trade deal ever since. Formal talks began in March-April 2025 after February greenlight for talks. </p><p>Last week, there was speculation about the trade talks coming to a halt as US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claimed Modi did not call Trump to finalise the deal. </p><p>However, India was rejected Lutnick's claims and the new US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, recently said the US considers India an important partner and that trade talks remain underway.</p><p>Further, The US Congress has also greenlit a bill that could hike tariffs on India to 500 per cent.</p><p><strong>"US economic boom benefits the world'</strong></p><p>Trump at the WEF said that his country's economic boom benefits the entire world, highlighting that global economic conditions depend on the United States.</p><p>In his address, Trump described the US as the "economic engine on the planet" and highlighted the achievements of his first year back at the White House.</p><p>"I come to this year's WEF with truly phenomenal news from America. Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of my inauguration, and after 12 months back in the White House, the economy is booming, growth is exploding, productivity is surging, investment is soaring, incomes are rising, inflation is being defeated, the previously open and dangerous border is now closed and virtually impenetrable, and the United States is amidst the fastest and most dramatic economic turnaround in the country's history," the US President said.</p>