K'taka Disaster Management Authority identifies 158 flood-prone regions in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority administration has identified 158 vulnerable regions prone to floods and landslides, in Chikkamagaluru district.

Sringeri taluk has the highest - 87 vulnerable places. 21 vulnerable regions have been identified in Narasimharajapura and 17 regions have been identified in Mudigere.

Two people have died due to lightning and two others lost their lives in tree felling incidents. One house has been damaged totally and 49 houses have undergone severe damages. 70 houses have been partially damaged.

The rains are expected to intensify in the coming month.

The entire malnad was affected due to the severe landslides in 2019.