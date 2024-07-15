K'taka Disaster Management Authority identifies 158 flood-prone regions in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority administration has identified 158 vulnerable regions prone to floods and landslides, in Chikkamagaluru district.
Sringeri taluk has the highest - 87 vulnerable places. 21 vulnerable regions have been identified in Narasimharajapura and 17 regions have been identified in Mudigere.
Two people have died due to lightning and two others lost their lives in tree felling incidents. One house has been damaged totally and 49 houses have undergone severe damages. 70 houses have been partially damaged.
The rains are expected to intensify in the coming month.
The entire malnad was affected due to the severe landslides in 2019.
77 places have been identified by the district administration to accommodate the translocated people during emergency situations.
Normal life has been out of gear due to continuous rains in Mudigere village.
House belonging to Kasturamma in Bakki village has been damaged. A landslide occurred in front of the house belonging to one Suresh in Chennadlu village. The same area witnessed landslides in 2019 as well.
Minor landslides have occurred in Tatkola and nearby areas. Trees were uprooted and fell on the road in Baskal and Makonahalli.
Vehicle riders had a difficult time as heavy rains led to mist formation. There was an undeclared bandh-like situation in the town and most of the shops were closed.
Activities have come to a halt in coffee plantations. Transplantation works were in full swing in paddy fields.
The roof of the house belonging to another local Kamala Shetty in Jogimakki was damaged. A buffalo belonging to Shivanna, a resident of Alehalli village, died after a tree fell on the animal.
As on Sunday morning, Narasimharajapura received 28 mm rainfall while 24.6 mm rains were recorded in Balehonnur. Megaramakki had 34 mm rains.
