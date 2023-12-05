K'taka govt hands over Rs 50 lakh cheque to Capt. Pranjal's family

"It is impossible to put a price on his sacrifice. It is the duty of the government to stand by his family on behalf of crore of people of this nation."

Recently the BJP had demanded that the government provide financial assistance to the martyr's family. In retort, Siddaramaiah said Tuesday that the government had immense respect for soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation and had concern for their families as well.

"We do not use the death of soldiers to further our political agenda," he said in a veiled dig at the opposition party.