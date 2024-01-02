K'Taka Minister slams BJP leaders for seeking resignation over cheque bounce case

Shivamogga: District in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa slammed BJP leaders, saying that they have no moral right to seek his resignation in connection with cheque bounce as they looted Rs 40,000 crore in the names of people who died due to Covid-19.

Speaking to media persons, here on Tuesday, he said, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal himself spoke of corruption during Covid-19 when BJP was in power in the state.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's name was also linked to the charge. "But State BJP President B Y Vijayendra is seeking my resignation and this is ridiculous."

Without mentioning the name of Vijayendra, he said, "I have not sent my father to jail by accepting bribe through cheque. " If Vijayendra has courage, let him answer to the charges made by his party leader Yatnal."

He also claimed that his father (former chief minister S Bangarappa) was charged in a case by CBI. "But my father did not bring stay order from the court. At last, Bangarappa obtained clean chit in the case later. Cheque bounce case is personal and transaction had taken place when my father was alive. Now, the issue has been resolved through the court," he said.