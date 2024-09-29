Kumaraswamy has erred, hence, making false allegation against others: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit back at Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, saying that the JD(S) leader has made "mistakes" and is making "false allegations against others".

Speaking to presspersons in Mysuru about complaint lodged against him with Enforcement Directorate (ED) by Mysuru based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna in MUDA issue, he said that if one has lodged complaint with ED, they would take measures as per law.

"Let him lodge complaint. Since MUDA case is with Lokayukta, I wouldn't want to comment much about it. I don't know who is Snehamayi Krishna. I have never met him. I do not know what cases are pending against him," he said.