Kumaraswamy separated Ramanagara from Bengaluru, we are renaming it: DK Shivakumar

Justifying the government’s decision to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said that it is the right of the people in the district to have it renamed as Bengaluru South.

Shivakumar said Ramanagara city will remain the district headquarters.

“This is our district. The people of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Kanakapura and Magadi are our people. H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy came here from Hassan, divided it from Bengaluru and gave it a different name,” the deputy chief minister said.