Kumaraswamy targeting others only to dilute Prajwal case: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday charged that JD(S) leader H D Kumarswamy is making allegations against others only to dilute his nephew and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s sexual abuse case.
Siddaramaiah was reacting to Kumarswamy’s allegations against DCM D K Shivakumar about distribution of pen drives of videos involving alleged sexual abuse by Prajwal.
“The videos were about the alleged rape and sexual abuse by Kumarswamy’s nephew. That is a big crime. It is not about who copied those videos and distributed them. He is making allegations against others in order to dilute the issue. They should respect the law of the land. Kumaraswamy says Prajwal is the accused until the case is proven before the court. I also say that he is an accused,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.
When asked about former prime minister H D Deve Gowda stating that they would isolate Prajwal from their family, if he doesn’t return, he asked, “Did he go without their knowledge? without telling the family?”
On HDK’s statement that Prajwal was not connected to him, Siddaramaiah asked, “How was he connected to him, when he said that Prajwal was not just his brother’s son, but his own... during the Lok Sabha election campaign?”
Replying to a specific query, he said, “SIT is a special team, involving our own police, for investigation of a specific case. We have all the confidence in the SIT. I have no information if any case was handed over to SIT during HDK’s tenure as CM.”
Published 24 May 2024, 21:34 IST