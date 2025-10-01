H D Kumaraswamy urges govt to announce flood relief package immediately

<p class="bodytext">Slamming the Congress government in Karnataka for its response to the floods in Kalyana Karnataka, Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday urged the state government to immediately announce a relief package.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“While the people of Kalyana Karnataka face a flood crisis, the state government remains in a deep ‘Kumbhakarna sleep’ (deep slumber),” Kumaraswamy told the media here.</p>.Karnataka govt to provide additional compensation of Rs 8,500/hectare for crop damage from rains or floods.<p class="bodytext">He added, “Only after criticism from the media and Opposition parties did the chief minister conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts. But floods are an annual problem, and for the past three months, this government has been in deep slumber.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Kumaraswamy criticised the chief minister’s response towards the Opposition parties demanding relief, saying, <br />“Will abusing the Opposition solve the problems of flood victims?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">He suggested that the CM should depute senior ministers to flood-hit districts to supervise relief work.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Had I not been facing health issues, I would have visited the flood-affected areas much earlier. I was ready to go two days ago, but officials advised against it due to bad weather,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Describing the situation, Kumaraswamy said, “Widespread devastation has occurred in the flood-hit districts. Entire villages are submerged, and people have suffered for days. This has been a recurring problem for ten years. Despite such catastrophic floods this time, no <br />minister has visited the affected areas.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">He also pointed to destruction in Chikkamagaluru district due to rains, where crops and homes were lost, yet the government has not extended help.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Kumaraswamy urged the state government to submit a proper memorandum to the Centre and assured that he would pursue maximum assistance from the Union Government.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“So far, not a single minister or official from the state has met Union Ministers representing Karnataka in Delhi,” he said.</p>