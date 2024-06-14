Kuwait fire tragedy: 43-year-old from Kalaburagi dies, another from Mangaluru has a narrow escape  

According to sources in Kalaburagi district administration, Prasanna was working as a driver in a private company in Kuwait for the last ten years. He is survived by his wife and three children, sources revealed. Prasanna is one of the deceased in the Kuwait apartment blaze that killed close to 45 Indians on Wednesday.

A survivor from Mangaluru recovering in Adan hospital



Praison Roby Peter (40) from Mangaluru had a lucky escape to survive even as a huge fire engulfed an apartment complex in Kuwait, killing over 49 people. Praison, who was working as an administrator in a private company for the last seven years, was asleep when the fire started.

“He was on the fourth floor. Fire started from the ground floor when they were asleep at 4 am. Suddenly, the smoke spread to the upper floors. To escape from smoke he jumped from the fourth floor and hence was injured,” said Joy Mathew from the Kuwait Pentecostal Mission Church. Mathew is working closely with Indians who were injured in the Kuwait tragedy.