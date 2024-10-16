Kyasanur Forest Disease vaccine to be available in 2026, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

<p>Bengaluru: A vaccine for the Kyasanur Forest Disease will be made available in 2026, state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said after meeting Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director-general Dr Rajiv Bahl in New Delhi on Wednesday.</p><p>The vaccine has reportedly shown promise in the first phase of trials, he said, noting that the second phase of vaccination will begin soon. Human trials of the vaccine are planned to begin in April 2025, and the vaccine will be available for use in 2026. </p>.Kyasanur Forest Disease virus presence confirmed in Shantigrama.<p>Gundu Rao requested the ICMR chief to aid in the process of making the vaccines available for public use soon and provide financial assistance for the vaccine.</p><p>Dr Bahl appreciated Karnataka's Anemia Muktha Karnataka programme as well, requesting the minister to expand the project in line with the Centre's Anemia Free Bharat 2.0 scheme.</p><p>Dr Bahl also told Gundu Rao that he would take steps to implement the measures taken by the Karnataka government for dengue in other states of the country. The meeting also explored opportunities of cooperation for projects in public health research for improved delivery of health services.</p>