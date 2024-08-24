Labourer convicted under POCSO over inappropriate touch and molestation

Bengaluru: In a rare instance, the Bengaluru rural police have secured a conviction in a Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case involving inappropriate touch and molestation.
Bengaluru Fast-Track Court one on Thursday convicted Narasimhalu, 33, a resident of Hosahalli, under the POCSO Act, ordering five years of conviction and a Rs 10,000 fine for the convict.
On July 16, 2023, parents of a three-year-old girl filed a complaint at Anugondanahalli police station alleging that an unknown person molested and touched their daughter inappropriately while she was playing outside the house.
The police filed an FIR under IPC Section 354(a) (sexual harassment) and POCSO Act Sections 7 (sexual assault as any act with sexual intent that involves physical contact without penetration) and 8 (offenses against children, such as sexual assault, molestation, and entering a dwelling house).
Police swung into action and arrested Narasimhalu, who lived in the same neighborhood as the minor. He was working as a labourer for a private company.
A senior police officer explained that in POCSO cases, proving molestation and bad touch instances and securing convictions is very less. In this view, this case sets an example for excellent investigations. In this particular case, the girl had told her parents about the bad touch, which prompted the parents to review CCTV footage from the neighbourhood.
Even police gathered the footage and submitted it as the primary evidence. Investigators also followed up on the witnesses and made sure that they attended trial and recorded their statements.
C K Baba, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru Rural, told DH, that it is very important for parents to create an atmosphere where the child is able to express such instances. He stressed that parents should teach about good and bad touches to their toddlers and encourage open communication.
“The conviction in the POCSO case reaffirms our commitment to protecting our children,” he said.
Published 23 August 2024, 23:57 IST