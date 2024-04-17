Labourer killed in wild jumbo attack

HD Kote (Mysuru dist): A labourer was killed in a wild elephant attack near Hommagarahalli in the taluk on Tuesday. The deceased is Mallesh (60) of Vaddarapalya in the taluk. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.
According to a press release from the forest department, Mallesh was on his way to work when the wild jumbo came and attacked him.
The body was handed over to the family after post mortem. Deputy Conservator of Forests K N Basavaraj presented a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased and assured to pay the remaining compensation of Rs 10 lakh, after receiving the post mortem and police reports.
(Published 16 April 2024, 21:00 IST)