Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Land allotment row: ED continue searches at MUDA's Mysuru office for second day

The searches reportedly continued till 11.30 pm on Friday night, sources said.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 05:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 05:23 IST
Enforcement DirectorateMysuruKarntaka Newsmuda

Follow us on :

Follow Us