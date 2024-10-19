Land allotment row: ED continue searches at MUDA's Mysuru office for second day

<p>Mysuru: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued searching for documents at the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office here for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/muda-case-ed-officials-search-muda-office-in-mysuru-3238111">second consecutive day</a> on Saturday. </p><p>The ED sleuths reportedly questioned all the officials of MUDA including MUDA Commissioner A N Raghunandan and Secretary Prasanna V K who took charge just one and half months ago. The searches reportedly continued till 11.30 pm on Friday night, MUDA sources said. </p><p>Over 40 CRPF personnel and city cops have circled the MUDA office as ED investigation is underway.</p>.BJP MLA Doddanagouda Patil backs Satish Jarkiholi for CM post.<p>Mysuru based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna had lodged a complaint with ED against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah related to 14 alternative sites allotted by MUDA in Vijayanagar third and fourth stage in Mysuru, as compensation to Parvathi, wife of CM for using her 3.16 acre on survey number 464 of Kesare village in Mysuru taluk, without acquiring it. Hence based on Krishna's complaint, the ED is conducting an investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (15 of 2003) in the case. </p><p>In the wake of the recent developments, Parvathi has returned all the sites under the scanner to MUDA. </p>