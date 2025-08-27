Land compensation disputes big hurdle for Upper Krishna Project Phase-3: Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said the implementation of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) Phase-3 — which involves increasing the height of the Almatti dam — is impossible unless long-pending land compensation disputes are resolved.</p>.<p>He was addressing reporters after a high-level meeting with ministers from UKP region and senior officials at Vidhana Soudha.</p>.<p>To complete the project, the government needs to acquire 1.33 lakh acres of land. So far, compensation has been awarded to 29,566 people. However, nearly 44,947 people have taken legal recourse, seeking higher compensation.</p>.<p>"If the project has to be completed, the state will require a staggering Rs 2 lakh crore just to pay compensation," Shivakumar said, noting that this makes the project financially unviable under current circumstances.</p>.'Apologised to save his chair': BJP, JD(S) slam DK Shivakumar as RSS song row in Karnataka Assembly snowballs .<p>"The project can be completed only if farmers agree to give up their land for the compensation already fixed by the government," he said. </p>.<p>To address the deadlock, the Deputy CM announced that a broader consultation will be held with stakeholders.</p>.<p>"I have convened a meeting of ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, and farmer leaders from the UKP region on either September 3 or 5 to arrive at a consensus on the compensation to be awarded to farmers who stand to lose land," he said.</p>.<p>“Only if a mutually agreeable compensation amount that does not harm the interests of farmers is reached can we move forward. If no one agrees to any terms, then there’s nothing left in our hands,” he said.</p>.<p>Shivakumar pointed out the stark disparity between government-assessed and court-mandated amounts.</p>.<p>"For canal lands, our officers had recommended Rs 8 lakh to 10 lakh per acre, but the courts awarded up to Rs 74 lakh. For submergence lands, while the state fixed Rs 16.5 lakh per acre, courts ordered Rs 1.2 crore. In rehabilitation areas, the recommended amount was Rs 15.5 lakh, but courts ordered up to Rs 5 crore".</p>.<p>He alleged that lawyers and landowners have collaborated to demand double or more than the government’s proposed compensation.</p>.<p>"There are 19,957 cases pending in district courts and 9,015 more in other courts. About 20 villages are likely to be submerged due to this project," he said.</p>.<p>Shivakumar said, "A total of 1,33,867 acres is needed for RC (rehabilitation and compensation) villages. Notifications have been issued for 29,568 acres. We have acquired 44,947 acres at various stages, but the acquisition process still needs to begin for 59,354 acres".</p>.<p><strong>Some instances</strong></p>.<p>In Bagalkot, court ordered Rs 23 cr compensation for an acre of land (including interest).</p>.<p>In Kasaba Bijapur, compensation of Rs 11.92 cr ordered for land acquired for canal works</p>.<p class="bodytext">Rs 10.22 cr ordered at Junjarakupp RC, while submerged land in Veerapura was awarded Rs 15.49 lakh.</p>