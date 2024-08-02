Landslide survivors tell a tale of distress and suffering

“All three families, with three members each, had five cent land each on which they had built houses. They all worked in the tea estates nearby. We all migrated here a few years ago. My aunt Mahadevamma, 70, stayed with her sons (who died with their families) during the day and with her daughter Rathna, a widow, during night in the tea estate quarters, in the upper part of the hill. Both Mahadevamma and Rathna have survived. We have identified and cremated three bodies. we are yet find six more bodies,” Mahadev said, crying inconsolably.