Leadership in I.N.D.I.A alliance remains a question mark: BJP's C T Ravi

“BJP believes in loyalty, integrity and in its leadership. The BJP will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on these lines. We believe in 'sabka saath sabka vikaas'. For BJP, it is the nation that comes first,” he said.

“The Opposition may contest the Lok Sabha election under any name, including I.N.D.I.A. Despite that, the BJP will win more than 350 seats and the NDA, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, will come back to power,” he predicted.

Coming down heavily Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that "anti-Constitutional forces" are trying to revive the Manusmriti in the country, Ravi sought to know which political party, in its manifesto, had promised to include the scripture in the constitution.

"Siddaramaiah should come out with facts on his statement on Manusmriti. Several rulers and dynasties have ruled the country in the past. Have any of the rulers have made Manusmriti their constitution in the last 2000 years?" Ravi asked.

"Why should a suo motu case not be registered against Siddaramaiah through the government’s fact-checking unit, set up to monitor and curb the spread of misinformation?" Ravi asked.

He urged the police to file a case against Siddaramaiah for spreading fake news and misleading the people. Through the fact-checking unit, the Congress is trying to suppress freedom of speech, he alleged.

On the BJP-JDS alliance, Ravi said that talks are in the initial stage. “We will abide by the decision of the party high command. The seat sharing arrangement will be decided by the parliamentary board of the party,” he said.

On BJP leaders joining the Congress, Ravi said, “The Congress is engaged in 'Operation Hasta'. People will teach them a lesson".

"After the Congress came to power, people are worried about price rise in the form of a hike in power tariff, excise duty and stamp duty. The government is still busy with transfers and still, about 115 police officers have not been given postings. Is it because they were unable to give a kick back to the government?" he asked.

'Drought during Congress rule not a coincidence'

Claiming that Karnataka reels under a drought whenever the Congress comes to power, Ravi said, "It is not just a coincidence, rather perhaps a bad omen that drought accompanies the Congress and its leader Siddaramaiah".