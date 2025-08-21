LEAP to boost AI talent pool

<p>Dharwad/DHNS: The Local Economy Accelerator Programme (LEAP) launched by the IT and BT Department will be a blockbuster initiative to strengthen India’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) talent pool, said Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) Managing Director Rahul Sankanur.</p><p>He was speaking to the media after taking part in the ‘Jan AI Conclave’ organised by IIIT-Dharwad on Thursday.</p><p>Sankanur noted that the state government has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for the programme and plans are underway to bring as many as 17 AI-focussed initiatives under its ambit.</p><p>“Bengaluru, with over 7,000 startups, accounting for 20% of India’s total, has firmly established itself as the country’s startup hub. It is ranked among the world’s top 10 startup destinations and is already among the top five AI talent hubs globally. This momentum provides abundant opportunities for young engineers to build AI-driven startups,” he said.</p><p><strong>Rural economy</strong></p><p>Prof Santanu Bhattacharya of MIT Media Labs observed that AI is poised to revolutionise the world, and India must develop region-specific micro templates to effectively address local problems.</p><p>“For India to grow exponentially, rural revenue must rise significantly. AI can play a transformative role in strengthening agriculture, healthcare, and language technologies. Voice-based modules, for instance, could go a long way in easing rural challenges. Young technocrats should focus on developing apps that enable small vendors to market their produces, thereby boosting the rural economy,” he suggested.</p><p>Head Held High Foundation Managing Trustee Madan Padaki said that the ‘Jan AI’ initiative was launched with the aim of empowering rural communities through AI.</p><p>“So far, 3,500 people have registered for Jan AI, and 1,500 have been certified upon course completion. The initiative aims to create AI entrepreneurs who can take practical solutions to rural areas. With the establishment of ‘Jan AI’ Kendras, villagers will have access to a wealth of sectoral information, eventually creating an ‘AI Village’ ecosystem,” he explained.</p><p><strong>AI-powered apps</strong></p><p>IIIT-Dharwad Director Mahadev Prasanna said, “AI is evolving rapidly and offers solutions to a wide range of challenges. Our students are working in core areas to<br>design technologies that not only solve real-world problems but also help accelerate businesses.</p><p>“AI should eventually become as common and accessible as UPI payments,” he remarked.</p><p>He further revealed that students at IIIT-Dharwad are currently developing two AI-powered apps, one for agriculture and another for healthcare sector. “The agri app allows farmers to photograph diseased crops in their fields, after which the AI instantly diagnoses the issue and suggests remedies. Similarly, a mental health app is also being designed to provide much-needed psychiatric support,” he added.</p>