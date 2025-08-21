Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

LEAP to boost AI talent pool

‘Focus on micro templates to address local problems through AI’
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 17:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 17:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHubballiDharwadIIIT-Dharwad

Follow us on :

Follow Us