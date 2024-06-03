Legality of thousands of forest offence cases hangs in balance

"Unlike a police station where cases are registered after complainants come forward with grievances, foresters usually receive a complaint over the phone. A forest guard or watcher then visits the spot, which leads to the filing of a case. In other words, we verify the incident before taking up the case. We must consider whether an RFO will be able to verify each of these cases. This is a pertinent matter not only due to the vacancy in the posts of RFOs but also because of the other tasks they handle," the official explained.