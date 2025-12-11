Let MLAs from North Karnataka speak on region's issues: Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

<p>Belagavi: Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Wednesday stormed into the Well of the Assembly, demanding that legislators from North Karnataka must talk about issues of the region, instead of others.</p>.<p>Turuvekere MLA M T Krishnappa, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra (Shikaripur MLA) and Arsikere MLA K M Shivalinge Gowda spoke about the issues of the region. </p>.<p>When Gowda was speaking, Yatnal took exception, saying only leaders from other regions were speaking about North Karnataka, and that legislators from the region should be allowed to speak.</p>.<p>He went to the well of the House, protested and returned to his seat. </p>.'BJP turning Election Commission into tool for vote chori': Rahul Gandhi.<p>Congress members said Yatnal’s actions were in reaction to his bete noire Vijayendra’s detailed speech.</p>.<p>Yatnal is a vocal critic of Vijayendra and his father and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.</p>