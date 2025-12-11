Menu
Let MLAs from North Karnataka speak on region's issues: Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

When Gowda was speaking, Yatnal took exception, saying only leaders from other regions were speaking about North Karnataka, and that legislators from the region should be allowed to speak.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 02:16 IST
Published 11 December 2025, 02:16 IST
Karnataka PoliticsMLANorth KarnatakaBasanagounda Patil Yatnal

