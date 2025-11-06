<p>Innovation can make skilling more efficient and scalable, said experts at a session on Leveraging Technology to Scale Skills. Focusing on sustainability, they said technology should be an enabler and improve delivery at the same time, and it should ensure quality at scale.</p>.<p>Ishvinder Singh, Head, India and SAARC, Cisco Networking Academy, said that they will be launching an AI assessment. “In the learning space, we have introduced a lot of AI tech,” said Singh, explaining how technology is being used to scale skilling.”</p>.<p>Prof Venkappayya R Desai, Director, IIT Dharwad, said technology is for achieving three things: improving the quality of life, including schools, hospitals; technology for resource optimisation as resources are limited; and sustainability.</p>.'Govt to focus on innovation in AI space, regulate when required': IT Secretary Krishnan.<p>“Technology leads to new things and there is a possibility that newly adopted technology leads to unsustainable practices,” he said, stressing the need for sustainability.</p>.<p>Arvind Vaishnav, Head of Philips Innovation Campus (PIC), Bengaluru, Royal Philips, said that when we think of technology for scaling skills, it should be transformative and exponential. “When we design a product, we keep in mind who is going to use it,” he said.</p>.<p>Speaking at the session, Nikita Bengani, Director, Youth Program, Quest Alliance, said, since there are hundreds of solutions out there, learners need more personalised learning.</p>