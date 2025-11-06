Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

BJP, EC did 'sarkar chori' during Haryana elections: Rahul Gandhi

At his third press conference on ‘vote chori’ in three months, Rahul alleged five methods as part of a 'centralised effort' to 'convert the landslide victory' of his party 'into a loss' in Haryana.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 22:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 22:08 IST
India NewsBJPRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsBiharECBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us