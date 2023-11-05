Lingayats have become orphans under Cong: Karjol

Hubballi: Charging that the Lingayats are not getting respect under the Congress government, former deputy chief minister Govind Karjol on Sunday opined that Lingayats have become 'orphan' and 'nomadic' in the state under the Congress rule.
"Lingayats are a majority community in the state. But, nobody is giving value to them in this Congress government. Congress came to power by misguiding people by saying that the BJP did injustice to Lingayats, though BJP respected Lingayats. With the Congress getting divided into the groups of Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar and G Parameshwar, Lingayats are not getting any value. Lingayat leaders are not being involved in the meetings at their houses," Karjol said.
He also charged that the quarrel for power and caste lobbying have reached their peak in Congress.
Commenting on JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's sarcastic remark that JD(S) MLAs would support D K Shivakumar if he wishes to become the chief minister, Karjol said Kumaraswamy said that from lips and not by heart, while all know the relationship between them.
'Transfer harvest in drought'
Karjol, who heads the BJP's drought study team for Dharwad district, charged that Congress ministers and MLAs are not affected by the drought, which has created serious problems for people. "They are busy in collecting money in transfer issues. 'Transfer harvest' is highest this time in last 75 years," he noted.
Alleging that the Congress government has failed to take up drought relief works though kharif has totally failed while rabi is also failing, Karjol criticised that the government lacked the farsightedness to make preparations to face the drought situation, like arranging electricity, water, fodder and crop loss compensation.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are responsible for the woes of people. But they are showing fingers at Modi for everything. Like the previous BJP government, Congress government should also give crop loss compensation above the NDRF guidelines, he demanded.
Accompanied by MLAs Arvind Bellad, M R Patil, Mahesh Tenginakai, former MLA Amruth Desai and others, Karjol visited the drought-hit fields in Chabbi and other villages, and interacted with farmers.