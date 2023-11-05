Lingayats have become orphans under Cong: Karjol

Hubballi: Charging that the Lingayats are not getting respect under the Congress government, former deputy chief minister Govind Karjol on Sunday opined that Lingayats have become 'orphan' and 'nomadic' in the state under the Congress rule.

"Lingayats are a majority community in the state. But, nobody is giving value to them in this Congress government. Congress came to power by misguiding people by saying that the BJP did injustice to Lingayats, though BJP respected Lingayats. With the Congress getting divided into the groups of Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar and G Parameshwar, Lingayats are not getting any value. Lingayat leaders are not being involved in the meetings at their houses," Karjol said.

He also charged that the quarrel for power and caste lobbying have reached their peak in Congress.