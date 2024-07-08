Liquor at BJP event in Bengaluru sparks political row; D K Shivakumar asks J P Nadda to answer

Bengaluru: A public meeting organised by the BJP to celebrate the victory of former minister K Sudhakar as Chikballapur MP has run into controversy after visuals emerged showing liquor being distributed to people.
The event was held at Nelamangala on Sunday. It was attended by Sudhakar, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka and JD(S) leaders.
Videos from the sidelines of the event showed liquor packets and bottles being given away, with people forming a long queue to collect their drinks in the presence of police personnel.
Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar slammed the BJP.
“Liquor was distributed at a public event in Nelamangala. Registering a case is another matter, but BJP National President J P Nadda must answer for this. How was the MP allowed to distribute liquor?” Shivakumar said.
“More than local leaders, it is important for the BJP’s national leaders to tell citizens how their party is upholding culture by distributing liquor at public meetings,” Shivakumar said.
In a letter to the local police on July 3, BJP Nelamangala president Jagadish Chaudhary had mentioned that the event would have “food and liquor” arrangements.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Sudhakar defeated Congress’ Raksha Ramaiah by 1.63 lakh votes.
Published 08 July 2024, 10:52 IST