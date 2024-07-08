Liquor at BJP event in Bengaluru sparks political row; D K Shivakumar asks J P Nadda to answer

Bengaluru: A public meeting organised by the BJP to celebrate the victory of former minister K Sudhakar as Chikballapur MP has run into controversy after visuals emerged showing liquor being distributed to people.

The event was held at Nelamangala on Sunday. It was attended by Sudhakar, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka and JD(S) leaders.

Videos from the sidelines of the event showed liquor packets and bottles being given away, with people forming a long queue to collect their drinks in the presence of police personnel.

Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar slammed the BJP.