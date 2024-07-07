Literature fest a treat to Mysureans, with discussions ranging from AI to environment conservation

Actor, Director, Environmentalist Suresh Heblikar felt that, at a time when the world is facing the crisis of global warming, climate change, the Cinema and Literature must be used to develop love for the environment and towards conserving them. Shashidhara Haaladi felt that it is not about conserving the environment only in Western Ghats or Sahyadri but conserving it everywhere around us, he said.

During a conversation between Aroon Raman, writer Ashwin Sanghi gave tips on writing and publishing books. He said, one should write every day, maintain an idea bank. One can succeed with hard work, efficiency and talent. His books focused on 70% entertainment, 20% education, 10% on enlightenment. They shouldn't quit their jobs to take up writing unless they are established. Once they are recognised, they should keep their feet on ground, be grateful and humble, he suggested.

Meanwhile, Shanthanu Ray Chaudhuri, Maithili Rao and Balaji Vital, sat back and recalled Hindi movies, songs and stars of 1970s and felt, multiplexs and OTT platforms are only a process of development, but cinemas and the element of family in cinemas will always be there.

Shoba Narayan, Zac O' Yeah, Monika Monalisa discussed about food culture, dwelt on Masala dosa to Aloo Bonda. They highlighted how Prasada (be it Rasam of Dharmasthala or Payasa of temples in Kerala) is an indicator of different culture and authentic taste as they use indigenous vegetables. Zac also explained the challenge of tasting food as a travel writer, over his health. Khader Valli highlighted the importance of millets for sustainable healthy living.

After all the sessions, at the end of the day they enjoyed the play 'Kannada Kavya Kanaja', presented by actor and founder of 'Natana' Mandya Ramesh and his team.

People posed for pics with Authors and took their autographs at the Authors' corner. They even shopped books, desi board games, and enjoyed muffins, rolls and other food items.