Load shedding: Karnataka BJP threatens statewide protests

The BJP on Thursday threatened statewide protests if the government fails to restore normalcy in power supply even as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar admitted the problem.
The saffron party launched a poster describing Energy Minister K J George as “missing.”
BJP general secretary N Ravikumar said his party would hit the ground and launch a statewide protest of laying siege to Escom offices across the state.
Shivakumar, admitting power shortage, questioned why the BJP did not increase power production when it was in power.
Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the state is facing a power deficit due to the drought situation. He said Energy Minister K J George has met the union power minister and sought power supply from the central grid.
“When I was the energy minister, I added more than 12,000 MW of power, but when the BJP regime was there, they did not plan to add any power. Normally, there will be 10-15 per cent growth every year. They just sold the power. Now, there is drought and people are finding it very difficult,” he said, adding that George was at it. “Let’s pray for more rains,” he said.