Lok Sabha Polls: 3 booked under Goonda Act in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In an effort to conduct Lok Sabha elections peacefully and maintain law and order within the jurisdiction of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate, Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal has invoked the Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum Grabbers, and Video or Audio Pirates Act 1985 (Goonda Act/Preventive Detention Act) against three individuals.

Commissioner Agrawal stated that the act has been invoked to detain Mohammed Kabeer, also known as Chabbi, Chaddi, or Chota Chaddi (31) from Kotepura in Ullal, Nawaz (30) from Muluru village, and Jayaprashanth, also known as JP (30) from Shaktinagara.

He explained that Kabeer has been involved in 14 criminal cases, including one murder, three attempted murders, six cases of rioting, three cases of causing hurt, and one case of outraging the modesty of a woman. Despite being released on bail, he continued engaging in criminal and anti-social activities detrimental to public order.

Commissioner Agrawal further disclosed that Nawaz is implicated in eight cases across Bajpe, Kavoor, Mangaluru Rural, Mangaluru East, and Barke police station limits, including murder, attempted murder, and violations of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Jayaprashanth faces eight cases involving communal rioting (3), moral policing (4), and unlawful assembly. The Commissioner emphasised the necessity of initiating action against them under the provisions of the Goonda Act.