DH Evening Brief | Arvinder Singh Lovely quits as Delhi Congress chief; Modi targets Rahul over 'Raja, Maharaj' remarks

Arvinder Singh Lovely quits as Delhi Congress chief over choice of 'total strangers' Lok Sabha candidates, denies joining any party
Putting Congress’ preparations for Lok Sabha elections in the capital in disarray, senior leader Arvinder Singh Lovely has quit as its Delhi chief protesting against party in-charge Deepak Babaria and objecting to the choice and conduct of two candi...
Modi attacks Rahul in Karnataka's Belagavi, says Congress 'shehzada' insulting kings, maharajas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Congress ‘Shehzaada’ (prince) Rahul Gandhi for insulting kings and maharajas of the country by accusing them of snatching away wealth and properties of the poor.
Amid row, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat backs reservations
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Credit: PTI Photo
Amid the BJP and RSS coming under attack from the opposition that they are against reservations, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the organisation has always supported reservations as per the Constitution.
India will become world's third largest economy irrespective of who is PM: P Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram.
Credit: DH File Photo
Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "master of exaggeration" for "turning an arithmetic inevitability into a guarantee", senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that India will become the third largest economy in the world no matter who becomes the PM.
Siddaramaiah, DKS protest against Centre's 'injustice' in release of drought relief fund to Karnataka
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar along with several ministers and legislators on Sunday staged a dharna here, alleging injustice done to the state by the union government while releasing the drought relief funds.
EC asks AAP to modify poll campaign song 'jail ke jawaab me hum vote denge'
The AAP on Sunday claimed the Election Commission (EC) has imposed a ban on the party's Lok Sabha campaign song, 'Jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge', stating that it shows the ruling BJP and central investigation agencies in a bad light.
Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal': 'Let facts come out after probe,' says H D Kumaraswamy
File photo of JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.
Credit: DH Photo
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he would like to wait for the facts to come out of the investigation into an alleged sex scandal involving his nephew and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, but asserted that there is no question of forgiving anyone who has committed a crime as per law.
Pakistan names Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie as head coaches for white, red-ball cricket
(From left) former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie; World Cup-winning Gary Kirsten
Credit: DH Photos
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday appointed World Cup-winning Gary Kirsten as their head coach for ODIs and T20Is, while former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie will take over that role in Test cricket.
'Grown man running against a six-year-old': President Joe Biden pokes fun at Donald Trump
US President Joe Biden reacts as he attends the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, on April 27, 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo
US President Joe Biden roasted his predecessor and political rival, Donald Trump and poked fun at his age at the annual dinner for Washington’s political and media elites, saying "I am a grown man running against a six-year-old"
