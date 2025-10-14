<p>Bengaluru: A raid by the Lokayukta police on 12 government officials in different parts of Karnataka on Tuesday unearthed disproportionate assets of over Rs 38 crore, officials said.</p><p>The simultaneous raids were held by the officials in Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Haveri, Bidar, Udupi, Bagalakote and Hassan.</p><p>“Searches at the residences, offices and residences of the relatives of the concerned Accused Government Officers were conducted at more than 48 places,” the Ombudsman said.</p><p>The most DAs at Rs 7.32 crore were recovered at the premises belonging to V Sumangala, Director, State School Education, Research and Training, Hosakerehalli, Bengaluru. She is currently under suspension, the officials said.</p><p>During searches at six places belonging to her, the investigators found four sites, five Houses and 19 acres of Agricultural Land, all worth Rs 5.08 crore. The rest were movable assets, including Rs 22 lakh worth of vehicles and Rs 96.73 lakh worth of shares and mutual funds.</p>.Odisha police raids explosive warehouses in three districts, 2 held.<p>The others who were raided are Manjunatha G, Medical Officer, Maternity Hospital, Mallasandra, Bengaluru (Rs 3.24 crore DA); NK Gangamarigowda, Surveyor, KIADB, Bengaluru (Rs 4.66 crore); N Chandrashekar, Asst Director Agriculture, Holalkere, Chitradurga (Rs 5.14 crore); Jagadeesh Nayka KH, Asst Engineer, KRIDL, Davanagere (Rs 2.04 crore); B S Naduvina Mane, Junior Assistant, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Davanagere (Rs 2.30 crore); Basavesh Shivappa Shidenur, Incharge EO, Savanuru Taluk Panchayath, Haveri (Rs 1.67 crore); Ashok Shanrappa Araleshwar, Revenue Inspector, Taluk Office, Ranebennuru, Haveri (Rs 2.25 crore); Dhoolappa Asst. Director, Horticulture Department, Orad, Bidar (Rs 3.39 crore); Lakshminarayana P Nayak, RTO, RTO Office, Udupi (Rs 2.21 crore); Chethan, Junior Engineer, KBJNL, ARBC, Division-2, Kamatagi, Bagalakote (Rs 1.67 crore); Jyothi Meri, FDA, Account Section, Health and Family Welfare Department, Hassan (Rs 2.17 crore).</p>