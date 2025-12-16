<p>Mandya: Lokayukta officials raided the house and the office of V S Bhyresh, Manager of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=panchayat%20raj">Panchayat</a> Raj Engineering Department in Mandya on Tuesday.</p><p>The personnel, led by Lokayukta SP Sureshbabu and Dy SP Sunil Kumar, raided his house 'Bhyrava Nivasa' at Maharaja Nagar in Mandya, property at his native Valagerehalli and also at his office simultaneously.</p>.Overall development of garden planned along with amusement park halted in Mandya district.<p>The officials verified the details of Bhyresh's assets and finances. </p><p>Bhyresh has been facing several charges, including amassing assets beyond his known source of income. He was also criticised by Deputy Lokayukta during his visit to Mandya recently.</p><p>The officials were still verifying the documents till evening and gathering the details, according to sources.</p>