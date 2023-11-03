Lokayukta traps two 2 including DDPI in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: Chikkamagaluru DDPI G Ranganathaswamy and second division assistant Asrar Ahmmed were caught red handed by Lokayukta sleuths while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000.

Government schools at Kollibailu and Kademadkal in Hesgal gram panchayat of Mudigere taluk were selected for the construction of toilets under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. However, the administrative approval was awaited. To avail the approval, contractor Aboobakar's son Salavuddin was made to run from pillar to post. Accordingly, he had submitted a complaint to Lokayukta, who in turn arrested the duo.