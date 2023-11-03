Lokayukta traps two 2 including DDPI in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: Chikkamagaluru DDPI G Ranganathaswamy and second division assistant Asrar Ahmmed were caught red handed by Lokayukta sleuths while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000.
Government schools at Kollibailu and Kademadkal in Hesgal gram panchayat of Mudigere taluk were selected for the construction of toilets under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. However, the administrative approval was awaited. To avail the approval, contractor Aboobakar's son Salavuddin was made to run from pillar to post. Accordingly, he had submitted a complaint to Lokayukta, who in turn arrested the duo.
"DDPI had asked the contractor to submit a letter to Asrar Ahmmed. When I tried to contact him, he did not receive my call. After paying a bribe of Rs 1,000, he had given me an acceptance letter and had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for an approval letter. I had recorded it and filed a complaint to the Lokayukta officials along with the record," said the complainant.
Salavuddin in his complaint said that he had informed DDPI over difficulties in paying Rs 5,000 for a work and had agreed to pay Rs 3,000 over the phone. The call was recorded as well, he added.