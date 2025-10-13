Love beyond caste, religion, reject hatred: CM to people

<p>Bagalkot: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged people to love others regardless of caste or religion and strongly condemned hatred among communities.</p><p>Speaking at the inauguration of the Sarvadharma Mahasammelana (All-Religion Confluence) for world peace, held at Basavagopal Neelamanika Mutt in Bandagani village here, he emphasised the need to embrace love as the fundamental principle of all religions.</p><p>“We love animals, but often harbor hatred towards fellow human beings. Love is the core mantra of all religions, and we must understand and practice it,” Siddaramaiah said.</p><p>He questioned the logic behind caste and religious divisions, asking, “Does the blood of Muslims and Hindus differ? When someone falls ill, we accept blood donations from anyone. After that, why do we speak of caste? Is this justice? Is this religion?”</p><p>The CM criticised the caste system, stating that it perpetuates slavery even today. “Upper castes receive respect, while lower castes are spoken to in a singular, dismissive manner. This is a sign of slavery. Merely following rituals or traditions does not make one educated or enlightened. We must dismantle this system,” the CM appealed.</p><p>Recalling the warnings of Dr B R Ambedkar, Siddaramaiah said, “We live in a stagnant society where a caste-less society has not yet been established. True freedom will not be achieved until social, educational, and economic inequalities are eradicated. If we continue like this, Ambedkar warned, one day this will lead to destruction.”</p><p>He called for equitable sharing of wealth, saying, “Society should become a garden of peace for all communities.” </p><p>“The person who threw a shoe at the Chief Justice of India (CJI) belongs to the Sanatana Dharma. All religions preach love for everyone. Let us love all people.”</p><p>The Chief Minister also recalled his personal experiences growing up, saying, “When I was studying, the well was often locked to prevent me from fetching water. Despite the teachings of Buddha, Basavanna, and Ambedkar, the caste system still persists. Basavanna, who preached social equality, has been declared a cultural leader but did not show favoritism to anyone,” he added.</p>