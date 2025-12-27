<p>Bengaluru: Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s statement that he climbed the party ladder by sweeping floors and pasting posters in KPCC, IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said that Shivakumar is a senior leader of Congress and he spoke about the path he walked. </p>.<p>Priyank told reporters on Friday, “Congress has come to power today because of lakhs of people who worked for the party. Therefore, it is not right to ignore anyone.”</p>.'Political musical chair': Congress targets PMO over officials who face graft charges.<p>“Whoever has worked (for the party), will get due reward. Some may get them sooner and some later, but surely they will be rewarded. The party treats everyone equally,” he said. When asked about Shivakumar not getting time to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyank stated, “Rahul Gandhi was not in Delhi at all. Moreover, the deputy CM had not even sought time for a meeting. When we go to Delhi, it is not possible to meet Rahul Gandhi every time. We go for different works.” </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “I will speak about the CWC meeting matter in Delhi. The confusion in the party will be resolved. You (media) don’t worry.” </p>