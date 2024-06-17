M B Patil threatens legal action against Centre against 'injustice' to Karnataka in allocation of funds

Bengaluru: Industries Minister M B Patil on Sunday accused the Centre of meting out injustice to the state in the allocation of funds. He added that the state was left with no option, but to move the Supreme Court with the PIL seeking its rightful share in central funds.
In his post on X, Patil alleged that the Union government is causing injustice in the allocation of funds to progressive states like Karnataka, despite collecting a significant annual cess of Rs 2.5 lakh crore.
“Although states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana contribute a larger share to the cess collection, they are not receiving a fair portion from the Centre. Instead, a larger share is being allocated to states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.” Describing this ‘unquestionably unfair’ he tagged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Stalin and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in his post.
Published 17 June 2024, 00:05 IST