Madikeri Dasara: 7 injured as Mantapa tractor overturns

Seven people suffered injuries after a tractor mounted with Mantapa (tableau) artworks overturned during the Madikeri Dasara grand procession held as a part of the Madikeri Dasara celebrations in the wee hours of Wednesday.
The Mantapa of Kundoor Motte Chowti Mariyamma Temple was participating in the grand Shobhayatre when the incident occurred. Police said the tractor overturned on a slanting road near the DCC Bank in Madikeri at 3.30 am and seven persons were injured.
Among the injured, two are temple committee members, one is a technical staff and four are general public. Senthil Kumar, who has suffered serious injuries on both legs, has been admitted to hospital. The other injured were treated as outpatients and were sent back home. The police have booked a case against tractor driver Jayakumar. A complaint has been registered at the Madikeri Town Traffic Station in this connection.