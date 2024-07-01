Major General V T Mathew takes charge as GOC for Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area

Bengaluru: Major General V T Mathew, AVSM, YSM, on Monday took charge as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area.

He takes over from Major General Ravi Murugan, PVSM, AVSM, who relinquished command after having served for 37 years in the Indian Army.

The General Officer is an alumnus of Sainik School Kazakkootam in Thiruvananthapuram, National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned into the 11 Madras Regiment in December 1988, a statement from the Ministry of Defence said.