Major General V T Mathew takes charge as GOC for Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area

Bengaluru: Major General V T Mathew, AVSM, YSM, on Monday took charge as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area.
He takes over from Major General Ravi Murugan, PVSM, AVSM, who relinquished command after having served for 37 years in the Indian Army.
The General Officer is an alumnus of Sainik School Kazakkootam in Thiruvananthapuram, National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned into the 11 Madras Regiment in December 1988, a statement from the Ministry of Defence said.
In the span of 35 years of his service, the General Officer held various important instructional, staff, and United Nations peacekeeping positions. He has been on the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUC) as a Military Observer and was the Chief Operations Officer, Force HQ, United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in Sudan.
The General Officer was the Major General Staff (Doctrine), HQ Army Training Command (ARTRAC), in his previous assignment.
Published 01 July 2024, 08:46 IST