Major reshuffle of IPS officers in Karnataka

In a major reshuffle, the government has transferred a few IPS officers with immediate effect.
While Mangaluru police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain has been replaced by Anupam Agarwal, a 2008 batch IPS officer who was awaiting posting, five DCPs (Law and Order) and two DCPs (Traffic) have been changed in Bengaluru.
Dr S D Sharanappa, Deputy Inspector General & Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru city, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police and Director, Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru.
Vartika Katiyar, SP, State Crime Records Bureau, has been posted as SP, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru.
Anita Bhimappa Haddannavar, SP, Karnataka Lokayukta, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic West Division, Bengaluru.
K Santosh Babu, SP, Intelligence has been posted as DCP, Administration, Bengaluru city.
Yathish Chandra G H, DCP, Crime-1 has been posted as SP, Internal Security Division.
Dr Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP, East Division, Bengaluru City has been posted as SP, Belagavi. Nikam Prakash Amrit, SP, Anti-Naxal Force, Karkala has been posted as SP, wireless.
Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, SP, Tumakuru, has been posted as DCP, South Division, Bengaluru City. D Devaraja, waiting for posting, has been posted as DCP, East Division Bengaluru City. Abdul Ahad, SP, Coastal Security Police, Udupi has been posted as DCP, City Crime Branch, Bengaluru.
S Girish, DCP, Whitefield has been posted as DCP, West Division, Bengaluru City. Sanjeev M Patil, SP, Belagavi has been posted as DCP, Whitefield Division, Bengaluru City.
K Parashurama, waiting for posting, has been posted as SP, Intelligence. H D Ananda Kumar, SP, Vijayapura has been posted as SP, Directorate of Civil Rights and Enforcement.
D R Siri Gowri, under the orders of posting as DCP, Administration, Bengaluru City, has been posted as Deputy Director, Fire and Emergency Services Department.
Suman D Pennekar, DCP, Traffic West Division, Bengaluru City has been posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police, Headquarters-1.
Dekka Kishore Babu, SP, Intelligence has been posted as SP & Principal, Police Training Centre, Kalaburagi.
Kona Vamsi Krishna, Commandant, 1st Battalion, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) has been posted as DCP, Command Centre, Bengaluru. Laxman Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru City has been posted as SP, State Crime Records Bureau. Arun K, SP & Principal, Police Training Centre, Kalaburagi has been posted as SP, Udupi.
Mohammad Sujeetha M S, DCP, Traffic South Division, Bengaluru city has been posted as SP, Hassan. Jayaprakash, SP, Bagalkot has been posted as SP, Intelligence. Shekhar H Tekkannavar, waiting for posting, has been posted as DCP, Central Division, Bengaluru city.
Sarah Fathima, SP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been posted as DCP, Traffic East Division, Bengaluru city.
Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan, SP, Intelligence has been posted as SP, Vijayapura.
Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasar, Director, Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru, has posted as SP and Deputy Director, Police Academy, Mysuru.
R Srinivas Gowda, DCP, Central Division, Bengaluru city has been posted as DCP, City Crime Branch-2, Bengaluru.
P Krishnakant, DCP, South Division, Bengaluru city, has been posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration). Amarnath Reddy Y, SP, Intelligence, Kalaburagi has been posted as SP, Bagalkot.
Hariram Shankar, SP, Hassan, has been posted as SP, Intelligence. Adduru Srinivasulu, DCP, Law and Order, Kalaburagi, has been posted as SP, Kalaburagi.
Anshu Kumar, waiting for posting, has been posted as SP, Coastal Security Police, Udupi. Kanika Sikriwal, under the orders of transfer as SP, CID, has been posted as DCP, Law and Order, Kalaburagi.
Ashok K V, SP, Lokayukta, has been posted as SP, Tumakuru. Kushal Chouksey, under the orders of transfer as SP, Intelligence, has been posted as JD, Forensic Science Laboratory, Bengaluru. Ravindra Kashinath Gadadi, DCP, Command Centre, Bengaluru city has been posted as SP, Intelligence.