<p>Kotturu: The young man arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents and younger sister had buried their bodies in a single pit at his house in Lal Bahadur Shastri Layout in the town.</p>.<p>Akshay Kumar, who was arrested by the Bengaluru police, was on Saturday taken to his house, where he directed the police to the spot where he had buried the bodies of his father Bheemraj (48), mother Jayamma (44), and sister Amrutha (18).</p>.<p>"All three bodies were recovered from a single pit," Superintendent of Police S Jahnavi said.</p>.<p>However, the police are yet to determine how they were killed, as well as the motive behind the crime. "The postmortem will reveal when they were killed. As of now, the Tilak Nagar police in Bengaluru are leading the investigation. Once they hand over the probe to us, we will begin investigating in Kottur," Jahnavi said.</p><p class="bodytext">Police sources suspect that the trio may have been killed on January 27.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Akshay Kumar had earlier filed a complaint at the Tilak Nagar police station in Bengaluru, claiming that his parents and sister had gone missing. However, the police suspected foul play and launched a probe, which led them to conclude that the three had been killed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">"An FIR was filed at the Tilak Nagar police station on Friday, which mentions two names. Only a detailed probe will uncover the truth," Jahnavi said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Meanwhile, the bodies of the three victims were handed over to their relatives.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, was taken back to Bengaluru, where he is likely to be produced before a court.</p>