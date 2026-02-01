Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Man arrested for murdering parents and sister, bodies recovered from single pit at home

The bodies of the three victims were handed over to their relatives.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 23:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 23:38 IST
Karnataka NewsmurderArrest

Follow us on :

Follow Us