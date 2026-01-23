<p>Udupi: A 31-year-old man from Cherkadi village in Brahmavar taluk has fallen victim to an online trading fraud, losing Rs 18.59 lakh after being lured through a Telegram group.</p><p>According to the complaint, the victim, Ravindra, said that eight months ago an unidentified person added him to a Telegram group named “2004.” In the group, a person identifying herself as Kelly shared messages claiming to guide members on creating trading accounts and earning profits.</p><p>Subsequently, Kelly contacted Ravindra personally on Telegram, assuring him that she would provide trading guidance and share details of profits earned through trading in the group. Acting on her instructions, the complainant created a trading account in his name by logging into the WI Index website.</p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>Trusting the assurances and profit-related messages posted in the Telegram group, Ravindra transferred a total of Rs 18,59,500 from his account to various bank accounts as instructed by the accused. However, neither the invested amount nor any promised profits were returned, and the complainant was allegedly cheated.</p><p>Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the CEN Police Station under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.</p>