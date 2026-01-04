<p>Hubballi: A 69-year-old man collapsed and died while giving evidence in a civil court here on Saturday.</p>.<p>The deceased is Krishna Pawar (69). He collapsed while standing in the witness box and giving evidence.</p>.<p>He was shifted to Vivekanand hospital in the city, where doctors declared him dead.</p>.<p>Pawar was a resident of Gudur in Ilkal taluk of Bagalkot district.</p>.<p>His son, Santosh Pawar, is a police inspector in Haveri district.</p>.<p>Krishna Pawar had appeared in court to give evidence in a private case.</p>