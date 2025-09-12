<p>Mangaluru: The additional district and sessions FTSC-II (POCSO ) court has awarded death penalty to a man for sexually assaulting a minor girl and later murdering her.</p><p>The convicted is Fakirappa Hanamappa Madara (58), a resident of Hanchinala village, Savadatti taluk, Belagavi.</p><p>The minor girl, originally from Chunchanur village in Belagavi, was studying in Class 9 at the Morarji Desai Residential School, Konaje. Her mother had left her at a relative’s house before going to her native place. On August 6, 2024, the complainant (the girl’s uncle) had gone out for construction work while his wife had also gone to her native place. Between 9 am and 9:15 am, the girl was alone at home.</p><p>At that time, Fakirappa, who was living in a rented house next door, entered the victim's house. He sexually assaulted the girl and later strangled her to death. After committing the crime, he fled the scene.</p><p>A case was registered at the Panambur Police Station in connection with the murder. The police who investigated the case arrested him.</p>.60 students fall ill after suspected food poisoning at Karnataka residential school.<p>The case was heard in the Additional District and Sessions Court, FTSC-II (POCSO Court). Judge KS Maanu found the accused guilty and pronounced the judgement.</p><p>Under BNS 103(1) (murder), the accused was sentenced to death. Under POCSO Section 4(2), he was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000; in default of payment, he will undergo four months of simple imprisonment. Under BNS 332(A) (illegal trespass), he was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000; in default, four months of simple imprisonment. The life sentences will run concurrently.</p><p>Out of the fine, Rs 1 lakh must be paid to the victim’s parents. In addition, the District Legal Services Authority has been directed to provide Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the parents.</p><p>The case was investigated by Panambur Police Station Inspector Mohammad Saleem Abbas, who filed the chargesheet. Special Public Prosecutor Sahana Devi Boloor argued on behalf of the prosecution.</p><p>The judgement order has asked the authorities to submit the entire records pertaining to the proceedings to the High Court of Karnataka for confirmation of the sentence of death penalty.</p>