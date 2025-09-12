Menu
Man gets death penalty for sexual assault, murder of minor girl in Karnataka

A case was registered at the Panambur Police Station in connection with the murder. The police who investigated the case arrested him.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 16:30 IST
Published 12 September 2025, 16:30 IST
