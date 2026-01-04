Menu
Man with 14 cases externed from Dakshina Kannada

According to the police, as many as 14 criminal cases have been registered against him including assault, rioting, attempt to murder, gambling, and obstructing a government servant from discharging official duties.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026
Published 04 January 2026
