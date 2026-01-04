<p>Mangaluru: The Assistant Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mangaluru, has issued an externment order against Ganesh alias Ganesh Poojary, a resident of Badakodi House, Kepu village in Bantwal taluk, which comes under the Vittal Police Station limits.</p><p>According to the police, as many as 14 criminal cases have been registered against him including assault, rioting, attempt to murder, gambling, and obstructing a government servant from discharging official duties.</p> .<p>Based on a report submitted by the Vittal Police Station House Officer, the Assistant Commissioner ordered that the accused be externed from Dakshina Kannada district and restricted to the limits of Alur Police Station in Hassan district. Accordingly, Ganesh has been sent to Alur police station. </p>